Rays Place Nick Anderson On Injured List With Forearm Inflammation

Elite Rays reducer Nick Anderson is headed to the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right (throwing) forearm, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com (Twitter link). Fellow reducer Edgar García, obtained today from the Phillies, has actually been remembered to change Anderson on the active lineup, includes Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter). Anderson’s IL positioning is retroactive to August 20.

The late-blooming Anderson might not be a home name, however he’s become among the sport’s leading late-inning arms over the previous 2 years. As a 29-year-old novice, he shined with the Marlins, triggering the Rays to send out leading possibility Jesús Sánchez and reducer Ryne Stanek to Miami for Anderson and right-hander Trevor Richards Since the trade, he’s doubled down on that preliminary success.

Now 30, Anderson is off to among the very best starts to this season amongst reducers. In 9.1 scoreless innings throughout eleven video games, he’s started out fifteen versus simply one walk. That reduced his profession PERIOD to 2.91 in 74.1 innings, with a gleaming 2.09 FIP supporting that stout run avoidance.

Needless to state, a prolonged lack for their leading reducer would be a huge blow to a Rays’ personnel that simply lost beginning pitcher Yonny Chirinos to Tommy John surgical treatment. Forearm injuries can often hint elbow …