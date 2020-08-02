Rays Place Kevan Smith On Injured List, Recall Daniel Robertson

The Tampa Bay Rays have actually remembered infielder Daniel Robertson simply a couple days after sending him to their alternate training website. Catcher Kevan Smith was put on the injured list, per the group.

Smith, 32, has actually been struggling with cold signs, triggering some coronavirus issue, though he’s evaluated unfavorable,per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times Given his signs, he will require a 2nd unfavorable test prior to being cleared to go back to the group. Smith has actually functioned as a protective replacement early this season, capturing 5 innings throughout 3 looks with simply an only plate look.

Mike Zunino and Michael Perez are the other catchers presently on the Rays active lineup. Ronaldo Hernandez, Rene Pinto, and Brett Sullivan are the other backstops in Tampa’s 60 gamer swimming pool. Assuming the veteran receiver gets his 2nd unfavorable test and go back to regular health, Smith should not be far from the group for long.

Robertson has actually not yet made a look this season, though he’s been a stable energy existence for the Rays the previous 3 seasons. The 26- year-old right-hander divides his time equally in between 2nd, 3rd, and brief with periodic emergency situation spells in the outfield. His effectiveness to the Rays remains in his energy. Inconsistent results at the plate have actually kept him from a routine …