Rays Place Jose Alvarado On 10-Day Injured List

The Rays have actually positioned southpaw Jose Alvarado on the 10-day injured list due to take on swelling. Right- hander Aaron Slegers was phoned to take Alvarado’s place in Tampa’s bullpen.

Alvarado has a 6.00 AGE over 9 innings for the Rays this season, with much of that damage coming from a hard trip (4 made runs in two-thirds of an inning) last night versus theBlue Jays Alvarado likewise tape-recorded 2 strolls and 2 strikeouts throughout that quick look, upping his season numbers to a 6.0 BB/9 and a 13.0 K/9.

A go back to the IL is bothersome for Alvarado considering he currently missed out on a fair bit of time throughout the 2019 season. Alvarado was restricted to 30 innings pitched due to an oblique injury, elbow discomfort, and likewise taking care of a household medical scenario for practically a month. It’s reasonable to state these concerns added to Alvarado’s career-high 4.80 AGE in 2019, as he has actually formerly provided better outcomes throughout the 2017-18 projects– a 2.79 AGE over 93 2/3 frames out of the Rays’ pen, with a 10.5 K/9, and 2.87 K/BB rate.