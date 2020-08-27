Rays Place Jalen Beeks On 45-Day IL, Select Ryan Sherriff

The Rays revealed Wednesday that they have actually positioned lefty Jalen Beeks on the 45-day hurt list due to an elbow sprain and picked the agreement of fellow southpaw Ryan Sherriff from their alternate training website. It’s another blow to the Rays’ pitching personnel, as Beeks is now lost for the season. The group didn’t reveal a treatment prepare for Beeks, though the existence of a sprain shows some degree of extending or tearing within the elbow.

In the previous week alone, the Rays have actually lost lefty Brendan McKay to take on surgical treatment and right-hander Yonny Chirinos to Tommy John surgical treatment. Tampa reducer Colin Poche likewise had Tommy John surgical treatment previously this season, righty Andrew Kittredge was identified with a UCL sprain simply 2 weeks earlier. The Rays have actually likewise lacked Charlie Morton for a number of weeks to take on swelling. Also on the IL for the Rays are crucial reducers Nick Anderson, Oliver Drake, Jose Alvarado and Chaz Roe.

Beeks appears he’ll be a substantial loss to Tampa Bay’s bullpen, which saw the 27-year-old turn in impressive numbers this season prior to his project concerned an early end. Beeks made 12 looks for the Rays and logged a 3.26 ERA/1.76 BB/9 with 12.1 K/9 and 1.86 BB/9 throughout 19 1/3 innings.

The Rays are undoubtedly enthusiastic Sherriff will step up in the lack of …