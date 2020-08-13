Rays Outright Kevan Smith – MLB Trade Rumors

The Rays have outrighted catcher Kevan Smith, the team announced. He cleared waivers after recently being designated for assignment.

With the move, the Tampa Bay organization will retain Smith on its 60-man player pool. Bringing him back up would require a 40-man move, however.

Smith received only a pair of plate appearances before he was dropped. The 32-year-old has seen at least some time on a big league roster in each of the past five seasons. In 710 total trips to the plate at the game’s highest level, he owns a .273/.320/.382 batting line.