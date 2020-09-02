Rays’ Kevin Cash issues apparent threat after Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman buzzes batter

The New York Yankees had the ability to close the door on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night ending up a 5-3 triumph with Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning.

Chapman’s look in the last frame, nevertheless, featured some fireworks.

The weapon tossed a 101 miles per hour fireball towards the head of Rays batter Michael Brosseau throughout their match. After Brosseau set out, he strolled back to the dugout and had some option words for the Yankees gamers. He triggered both benches to be cleared, though no battle broke out.

Rays supervisor Kevin Cash provided an apparent threat to the Yankees after the video game.

“Somebody’s got to be accountable,” Cash stated. “And the last thing I’ll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.”

The heat was shown up in between the American League East competitors. Masahiro Tanaka hit Joey Wendle with a fastball in the very first inning. Both Cash and Wendle thought it was deliberate.

“As far as if there was actual intent behind Chapman’s delivery, I’m not really sure, but pretty frustrating honestly,” Brosseau stated. “It’s not what you wish to see can be found in off the bench, specifically when we practically let whatever go after Joey took the message for us and did it like a guy, type of simply took it and continued with the day. But if there was any intent behind it and they wish to send out another …