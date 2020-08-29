Rays Interested In Christian Vazquez

Looking to update behind the plate in both 2020 and beyond, the Rays have actually revealed interest in Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, according to The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli and Eno Sarris (membership needed). “Early discussions” in between the 2 clubs have actually seen the Sox take a look at including young pitching in return.

With the Rays holding World Series goals, the Red Sox in seller mode, and previous Rays VP of baseball operations Chaim Bloom now running Boston’s front workplace, the 2 AL East competitors make a great deal of sense on paper as natural trade partners. Vazquez in specific would fill a significant requirement for Tampa Bay, considered that catcher has actually been a longstanding issue position for the group.

The capturing combination of Mike Zunino and Michael Perez have actually produced sub-replacement level numbers in 2020, as the duo (and Kevan Smith, who made 2 plate looks) have actually integrated for a cumulative.160/.241/.340 slash line in 112 PA..(* )himself hasn’t had an extraordinary year at the plate, his.260/.294/.423 line over 109 still represents a significant enhancement over the While Vazquez’ existing capturing mix. Rays, Plus’s highly-regarded defensive and game-calling capabilities would likewise supply an increase.Vazquez striking.276/.320/.477 with 23 homers last season,

After’s production has actually taken an action …Vazquez