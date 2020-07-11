Rays catcher Kevan Smith reveals he’s got weird looks for wearing mask while in Florida

NO HIGH-FIVES? NO SPITTING? MLBERS CHANGE IN COVID WORLD

“Pennsylvania feels like a lot different up there than down here,” Smith informed reporters, based on The Athletic. “Obviously typically the numbers really are a lot even worse here. But I seemed you couldn’t even go walking outside with no mask upon (at home). And after that here (Florida), you go out there with a mask and we possess guys obtaining called brands and all of these. So only a totally different sense around the region.

“(A Rays teammate) was in a store shopping for food and was called a pansy. It’s like little do they know. I went out briefly to just pick up some takeout food and I swear I got like a dozen eyeballs on me looking at me like I’m the weird (one) walking in with my mask. Little do they know what is at stake for my life and for my livelihood. It’s just very immature or whatever you want to call it. But it’s just comical, I mean it. It’s going on all over the world. We’re seeing it firsthand here, so we’ve just got to stick within our realm and just do what we’ve got to do to stay responsible and everything should be fine.”

SF GIANTS' BUSTER POSEY RECEIVES ASSISTANCE FROM SUPERVISOR GABE KAPLER AFTER DECIDING OUT OF 2020 SEASON

Health experts possess stressed the significance of wearing the mask to be able to limit the potential of infecting other folks with COVID-19, but a variety of new study now indicates they also safeguard the wearer.

With numerous states applying policies for making face covers mandatory in both indoor and outside spaces, 1 doctor claims that face masks also reduce your risk of illness to the individual by 65 percent, based on UC Davis Children’s Hospital’s chief regarding pediatric transmittable diseases Dean Blumberg.

Smith, who will be from Pittsburgh, is in his very first season using the Rays.

He is probably the players competing for the roster place for typically the upcoming time of year. He put in last time of year with the Los Angeles Angels. In 67 games, he or she hit .251 with several home operates.

