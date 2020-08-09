Rays Announce Multiple Roster Moves

The Rays revealed a number of roster moves today (MLB.com’s Juan Toribio was amongst those to tweet the complete list), consisting of the news that Manuel Margot has actually been triggered from the COVID-19 injury list. The club likewise chose the agreement of right-hander John Curtiss from its alternate training school, and likewise called righty Ryan Thompson back up to the MLB roster. To produce space, Oliver Drake has actually been put on the 10- day hurt list with ideal biceps tendinitis, while left-hander Sean Gilmartin and catcher Kevan Smith have actually been designated for task.

