Rays Add Xavier Edwards To Player Pool

The Rays included infielder Xavier Edwards to their 60-man player pool Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. He reported to their alternate training website.

Edwards was a first-round choice of the Padres in 2018, when the club chose him 38th total. He’s now a leading 100-caliber possibility, however the Padres traded him to the Rays last winter season in a popular offer that likewise saw outfielder Hunter Renfroe go toTampa Bay San Diego landed outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder Jake Cronenworth in return.

Edwards, who simply turned 21 recently, has actually peaked at the High- A level as an expert. While Edwards didn’t strike any crowning achievement throughout his 217-plate look launching there last season, he did slash.301/.349/.367 with a meager 8.8 percent strikeout rate and 14 taken bases on 16 shots. MLB.com ranks Edwards as the Rays’ fourth-best possibility.