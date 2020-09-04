Rays Activate Nick Anderson, Move Jose Alvarado To 45-Day IL

The Rays revealed that they have actually renewed reducer Nick Anderson from the 10-day hurt list and outfielder Brett Phillips from the COVID-19IL The group likewise moved left-hander Jose Alvarado to the 45-day IL and optioned fellow southpaw Ryan Sherriff to its alternate website.

The Rays evaded a significant injury with Anderson, who went on the IL onAug 23 with swelling in his best lower arm. The Rays continued to roll without Anderson, however, and at 26-12, they own a comfy five-game lead over the Blue Jays and Yankees in theAmerican League East Still, they’ll be grateful to invite back the important Anderson, who broke out a year ago in between the Marlins and Rays and has actually stayed amongst the video game’s leading reducers this season. Anderson hasn’t permitted a run through 9 1/3 innings in 2020 and has actually published 15 strikeouts versus a single walk.

While Anderson’s return is welcome news for the Rays’ bullpen, it’s regrettable for the club that it will go without Alvarado through completion of the routine season. The hard-throwing 25-year-old arrived at the IL onAug 15 with shoulder swelling, ending a 2nd straight minimal season of average production for the reducer. Alvarado was excellent for the Rays from 2017-18 (specifically in the second of those seasons), however he has actually just logged 39 innings …