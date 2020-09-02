Rays Activate Charlie Morton – MLB Trade Rumors

Sept 2: The Rays have actually restored Morton from the hurt list and optioned very first baseman/outfielder Brian O’Grady to their alternate training website, per a group statement.

Aug 31: The Rays are preparing to activate Charlie Morton from the hurt list to begin Wednesday’s video game versus the Yankees, supervisor Kevin Cash revealed to press reporters (including Juan Toribio of MLB.com). The right- hander has actually been out because August 10 with swelling in his tossing shoulder.

Morton’s 2- year, $30MM agreement includes a 2021 club choice that might pay him as much as $15MM. Initially, the choice cost was set to reduce if Morton invested more than thirty days on the hurt list in between 2019- 20. The veteran prevented the IL last season. In 2020, vesting choices have actually been prorated due to the reduced season.

However, Morton’s offer has actually been remodelled to stay at the $15MM cost point so long as he invests no greater than 23 days on the hurt list, MLBTR has actually discovered. Wednesday’s activation, not coincidentally, comes 23 days because Morton’s preliminary hurt list positioning. Thus, the choice continues to be valued at $15MM, so long as he prevents future IL stints. Of course, the choice cost is just appropriate if the 36- year- old wishes to play next season, and he’s been noncommital on that concern in the …