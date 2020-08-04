Rays Activate Austin Meadows – MLB Trade Rumors

The Rays can anticipate a considerable lineup increase. The group has actually triggered outfielder Austin Meadows from the COVID-19 hurt list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times tweets.

Meadows has yet to make his season launching. He had actually currently been cleared to rejoin the group however required a couple of weeks to increase to routine- season preparedness.

To develop an active lineup area, the club optioned righty Trevor Richards He was a good pickup for the Tampa Bay company in 2015 however had actually been knocked around early in 2020.

Meadows will now return to work attempting to construct off of his tremendously excellent displaying in his very first complete MLB project. He introduced 33 crowning achievement, swiped a lots bags, and published a 142 wRC+ over 591 plate looks last season.