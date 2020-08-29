Rays Acquire Cody Reed – MLB Trade Rumors

The Rays have actually obtained left- hander Cody Reed from the Reds for righty Riley O’Brien, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic tweets. To include Reed, Tampa Bay put freshly obtained outfielder Brett Phillips on the COVID- 19 hurt list as he goes through consumption procedures, the group revealed. Meanwhile, O’Brien is now a member of the Reds’ 60- male gamer swimming pool, per Rosecrans.

The Reds designated Reed for task previously today after he began 2020 with 9 1/3 innings of 10- hit, 6- made run ball with 10 strikeouts and 8 strolls. But the 27- year- old worked for Cincinnati in 2018- 19, and the AL East- leading Rays remain in a position where they require to acquire pitching assistance in the wake of a number of injuries– consisting of to noteworthy bullpen arms in Nick Anderson, Jose Alvarado, Jalen Beeks, Oliver Drake, Andrew Kittredge, Colin Poche and Chaz Roe

In the occasion Reed turns things around in a Rays uniform, he might be a multiyear piece for the club, as he’s not due to reach totally free company up until after 2024. However, Reed does not have any minors choices staying, so he’ll need to stick on the Rays’ MLB lineup or undergo the waiver wire.

The Reds are getting an appealing farmhand in O’Brien, a 25- year- old who made his Double- A launching in 2019 and signed up a 3.93 ERA/3.49 …