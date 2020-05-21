Raymond van Barneveld comeback stuns Phil Taylor in Darts At Home clash | Darts News



















Raymond van Barneveld created a superb comeback to defeat Phil Taylor in the current Darts From Home clash for charity

Raymond van Barneveld as well as Phil Taylor curtailed the years to generate a timeless rushing competition, all for an excellent reason, as well as it was the Dutchman that managed a significant comeback to win 7-6.

The duo notoriously fulfilled in the 2007 PDC World Championship decider, with Barney bordering the Power to secure his 5th globe title.

History duplicated itself when they challenged on Sky Sports Action, as RVB recouped from a 3-6 shortage to win 7-6.

With each 180 appealed the Nexus board making ₤ 1,00 0 for charity, the duo integrated to strike 15 optimums in between them.

The 2 fulfilled 83 times throughout their specialist jobs

Barney attracted very first blood, taking a 2-0 lead many thanks to a 161 check out. However, from there the 16- time globe champ took control, winning 6 of the following 7 legs to leave himself on the verge of success.

Van Barneveld after that fought back, nonetheless, striking a 10- darter to level it at 6-6.

He had all the energy then, leaving 86 after his very first 9 darts, as well as appropriately dealt with the surface on the bullseye to take the success.

The recently-retired Dutchman completed with approximately 119.27, winning the last 4 legs in sequence to stun Taylor, that balanced a magnificent 118.09 himself.

