Raymond Tusk pointed towards Sky Bet Ebor at York | Racing News

Raymond Tusk’s massive goal for this season will likely be one other crack at the Sky Bet Ebor, hopefully at York.

The Richard Hannon-trained five-year-old was fourth in Europe’s richest handicap final season, having began off his marketing campaign with a superb second to Dee Ex Bee within the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, the place he additionally ran within the Gold Cup at the Royal assembly.

Owned by Middleham Park Racing, he went on to the Melbourne Cup and gained earlier than the tip of the 12 months on the all-weather floor at Newcastle, the place the Sagaro Stakes will likely be held this season following the amendments to the fixture listing when racing resumes, which is provisionally attributable to be on June 1.

The Sagaro is scheduled to be run on June 6, however whereas not dominated out, it’s not at all sure Raymond Tusk – who was disappointing when final seen at Wolverhampton in January – will likely be going there.

Middleham Park director Tim Palin stated: “I have not sat down and labored out what his subsequent run will likely be, he did have an issue after Wolverhampton. I’m undecided that downside was there after which on the day, I feel that was simply him having had possibly one race too many.

“But he did have a little bit foot downside after that and that might have stored him out of (All-Weather) Finals Day (at Lingfield). He’s again cantering now, it simply relies upon how a lot health he has misplaced in that point. It could be a race towards time to get him prepared for June 6, nevertheless it all the time amazes me how rapidly the Hannons can get horses prepared.

“The handicapper dropped him 2lb from the again finish of the turf season and all roads result in the Ebor, whether or not it is value £1million or £200,000 – regardless of the Ebor is value, that’s his goal.

“It will most likely be – possibly two – however most likely one run someplace, after which the Ebor, and if we have been making an attempt to be intelligent it will be a run someplace that would not have his handicap mark raised – we would not wish to burden him with even a pound or two extra within the Ebor and successful a Group Three would possibly see him go up 2lb or 3lb.

“It might be in successful £20,000 we price ourselves £600,000. We wish to time our run so we come into the Ebor off his present mark.

“I think a more comfortable prep would be the third or fourth week in June and that might just lead him into a six-week break for the Ebor. I’m sure the Ebor will be run, we just don’t quite know when the date will be or the prize-money and arguably the venue, but you’d like to think it will be sometime in August at York and worth a flag-bearing figure of money.”

A lift for the Raymond Tusk staff this 12 months is the absence of the Group Two penalty he needed to carry for a victory in Italy in October 2018.

Palin defined: “The distinction this 12 months is we gave Dee Ex Bee 5lb final 12 months and this 12 months we come into the season with no penalties – we had a Group Two penalty final 12 months, so our hand was barely compelled.

“We couldn’t run in conditions races and so on, whereas this year we only have a conditions race penalty from Newcastle to shoulder, so even Listed races and Group Threes and conditions races are actually open to him this time around, so we might be able to bob and weave a bit.”