Raymond Burr had flings with starlets such as Natalie Wood… except he made it all up 

This month, Perry Mason — the legendary Los Angeles defence legal professional who yielded to nobody in getting his purchasers off the rap — is returning to British tv screens in a remodeled characterisation by the award-winning Welsh actor Matthew Rhys.

Mason was the creation of U.S. writer Erle Stanley Gardner in some 80 novels which have bought greater than 300 million copies, placing Gardner simply two spots behind J.Ok. Rowling within the record of all-time bestseller writers.

Rhys’s portrayal of the youthful Mason as a dishevelled drunk in a dirty vest, who steals a tie from a corpse when he must smarten up earlier than a decide, bears little comparability with the unique star who introduced Perry to the viewing tens of millions.

Canadian-born actor Raymond Burr was greater than 6ft tall and immaculately wearing costly fits. He had a commanding voice and the aura of a pillar of the group.

Perry Mason is pictured with his co-star Barbara Hale who performed his secretary Della Street in The Case Of The Sulky Girl

Burr performed Mason for 9 years from 1957 to 1966 — these episodes are nonetheless obtainable on UK TV at this time — after which in an additional 26 TV motion pictures from 1985 to 1993.

To British viewers, he was additionally the star of the favored detective collection Ironside, which ran from 1967 to 1975. But his non-public life was the antithesis of what his public life gave the impression to be.

His story, littered with spurious claims of probably the most astonishing sort, was the best monument to ‘mythomania’ — an irregular or pathological tendency to magnify or inform lies — within the historical past of Hollywood.

Why ought to this be, for a person who was each very wealthy and really profitable? It all got here all the way down to his terror that he would lose the position of Perry Mason and his total profession as a number one actor if he was uncovered as homosexual and sharing his life with a male lover.

Such fears appear preposterous in these extra enlightened occasions. But, within the Hollywood of the 1950s, they had been on no account groundless.

Burr was alleged to have sexual relationships with feminine Hollywood stars, considered one of whom — Natalie Wood — laughed the concept to scorn once I requested her about it

So, to cowl his tracks, Burr had begun to invent a totally bogus historical past for himself.

This included army service he had by no means undertaken, battle wounds he had by no means sustained, early marriages to 2 ladies who by no means existed, the start and demise of a son who was one more figment of his fantasy, and alleged sexual relationships with feminine Hollywood stars, considered one of whom — Natalie Wood — laughed the concept to scorn once I requested her about it.

Many of the claims Burr made about his life had been accepted at face worth by his first biographer, Ona Hill, in a guide revealed within the yr after his demise. But his definitive biographer, Michael Seth Starr, writing 15 years after Burr’s demise, confronted all the claims head-on, demolishing most of them. His guide was entitled Hiding in Plain Sight: The Secret Life of Raymond Burr.

Raymond William Stacy Burr was born on May 21, 1917 in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. He was a chubby child, exhibiting even then the ample girth that will each assist and hang-out him for the remainder of his days.

By the age of 22, Burr, as far as anybody knew, had by no means dated anybody. But the gossip columnist Ed Sullivan muddied the waters when he revealed an unsubstantiated hearsay that Ona Munson, who had performed Belle Watling within the film Gone With The Wind, was ‘flirting with San Franciscan Raymond Burr’.

There was just one drawback about this. Ona, regardless of three disastrous marriages, was a lesbian who was later linked to each Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich.

Burr met his first and solely spouse, Isabella Ward — Bella, as she most well-liked to be known as — in 1943, throughout his first season as a trainee actor on the Pasadena Playhouse. The couple co-starred in Burr’s first Playhouse manufacturing, Quiet Wedding, and had been married on January 10, 1948, when he was 30.

The marriage collapsed inside months and so they had been divorced in 1952. Neither would ever remarry. Bella would later remark: ‘Some people are just not marrying people — and I think I’m considered one of them.’

Burr was later to insist that Bella was not his first spouse and that he had been married beforehand to a Scottish actress named Annette Sutherland, whom he was alleged to have met whereas he was touring Britain within the early 1940s.

He claimed Annette had died in June 1943 in the identical airplane as actor Leslie Howard, shot down by the Nazis over the Bay of Biscay.

Burr is pictured with co-star Hale and her life companion Robert Benevides

But there was no document of any ‘Annette Sutherland’ and definitely not on the Leslie Howard flight, which listed 13 passengers (together with three ladies) and 4 crew members, none of whom bore that identify.

To this tragic ‘first wife’ Raymond subsequently added an much more tragic lifeless son.

Michael Evan Burr was allegedly born in 1943, shortly earlier than Annette’s deadly airplane crash. Raymond additional insisted that Michael had died in 1953 on the age of ten after battling leukaemia.

No member of the Burr household ever met Michael or Annette. If Michael had existed, he would have been about 5 years previous when Raymond married Bella Ward in 1948.

Asked if she knew of a son’s existence, Bella replied: ‘No, I never met him. Because there was no son. But I don’t wish to speak about that — it isn’t my place to say something about that.’

As for the legendary Annette, Bella added: ‘I was Ray’s first spouse. If there had been a spouse earlier than me, he would have instructed me.’

In 1959, seven years after his divorce from Bella, Burr started introducing one more earlier spouse into his calamitous historical past. This one was named Laura Andrina Morgan and he claimed to have married her in both 1955 or 1953.

She conveniently died quickly afterwards, having misplaced her battle with most cancers simply earlier than the couple’s deliberate honeymoon within the Bahamas. Once once more, nobody recognized to Burr ever met Laura and no hint of her has ever been discovered.

Burr’s fame merely elevated with the creation of one other position for him as wheelchair-bound former Chief of Detectives Robert T. Ironside

Burr’s chronology was suspect. If he had married Laura in 1955, that will imply their courtship had begun shortly after the demise of his ‘son’ Michael Evan, and at a time when Burr was spending well-documented months in Korea entertaining U.S. troops in the course of the Korean War.

It would additionally imply he acquired married whereas he was alleged to be wooing Natalie Wood.

He was later to say of Laura: ‘I married that young lady because she was dying and I knew it.’ He instructed Barbara Hale, who performed his secretary, Della Street, in Perry Mason: ‘She just wanted to be married and I did it for that reason.’

In 1966, I met Natalie Wood by means of a mutual buddy and requested her concerning the rumours that had linked her with Raymond Burr in the course of the earlier ten years.

Natalie, who was to have some expertise of relationships with homosexual and bisexual males — her first marriage to Robert Wagner ended when she discovered him in flagrante with one other man in their very own house — made an old style face, then laughed.

‘Oh, that!’ she stated. ‘Well, that was something the publicists just made up to protect Ray. Don’t get me incorrect. I really like Ray dearly and we had been very shut pals. But as for lovers — no manner, not in one million years.’

To British viewers, he was additionally the star of the favored detective collection Ironside, which ran from 1967 to 1975

Burr’s personal tackle the alleged affair was that it had been ended by studio chiefs who needed to separate up the supposed sweethearts.

Almost every little thing Raymond Burr stated about himself throughout his years as a star turned out to be false, together with a army previous that didn’t exist. The closest he got here to any army service was a quick stint within the U.S. Coast Guard. Yet he claimed to have served within the U.S. Navy.

Some press accounts, nearly definitely inspired by him, maintained he was shot within the abdomen in the course of the Battle of Okinawa in 1945 and nonetheless had bullet fragments in his stomach. In different claims, he had been awarded a Purple Heart for heroism after surviving a kamikaze assault. None of it was true.

The National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) knowledgeable his biographer, Michael Seth Starr: ‘We have conducted extensive searches of every records source and alternate records source. However, we have been unable to locate any information that would help us verify the veteran’s army service.’

Starr provides: ‘Had Raymond served even one day in the military, his name would have surfaced.’

An goal view of Raymond Burr’s life leaves no room for doubt that he was homosexual from the start. The actor Paul Picerni, who was 5 years youthful than Burr, grew to become a buddy and was typically invited by Burr to his dressing room to play cribbage.

He was ‘very subtle’ in his method, stated Picerni. But it quickly grew to become obvious to the youthful man, who was straight, precisely why the burly actor had taken such an curiosity in him.

In his autobiography, he recalled the cribbage session when actuality dawned: ‘When I took a glance up from my playing cards . . . I noticed him observing me with his large blue eyes. And with this unusual expression on his face. For the primary time in my life, I felt like a dame.

Many of the claims Burr made about his life had been accepted at face worth by his first biographer, Ona Hill, in a guide revealed within the yr after his demise

‘Then it hit me. He’d been giving me all this bullsh*t about his spouse and his two little children in London, when the truth is he was homosexual and he was makin’ a transfer on me!’

The turning level in Raymond Burr’s life got here at some point on the set of Perry Mason in 1957 when he met his life companion, an actor and Korean War veteran 13 years his junior, Robert Benevides, who was all the time recognized as Bob.

In 1960, the couple arrange house and so they continued to reside collectively for the remaining 33 years of Burr’s life.

There had been claims they had secretly ‘married’ in 1963 and that Raymond loved enjoying ‘wife’ to Robert. A buddy stated: ‘If you went to their home, Raymond can be sporting a frilly pink apron and doing the ironing. He fussed round like the girl of the home.

‘Raymond always called Robert “my husband”. He would knit sweaters for him in front of the fire.’

When the unique collection of Perry Mason led to 1966, Burr’s fame merely elevated with the creation of one other position for him as wheelchair-bound former Chief of Detectives Robert T. Ironside.

Despite his persevering with terror over the vulnerability of his non-public life, Burr lived underneath the radar as a closeted homosexual man till 1993, when it was found that he was dying from kidney most cancers. He threw a collection of lavish events to bid farewell to his closest pals.

He died at his California house aged 76 on September 12, 1993, leaving his total $32 million (£26 million) property to Benevides and excluding his sister and the remainder of his family. A problem by a number of of them towards the desire failed.

The man who instructed so many lies about himself ought to nonetheless be remembered with compassion due to the illiberal occasions during which he lived. The brilliance of his display screen appearing remains to be admired.