The country house hotelier and two Michelin starred restaurateur Raymond Blanc is turning his famous attention to detail to ensuring his guests stay safe when he reopens on July 14, Bastille Day.

After walking along the lavender lined way to the 16th century Belmont Manoir aux Quat-Saisons people to one of Britain’s most luxurious hotels could have their temperatures checked before being proven to their rooms.

The hotel just outside Oxford has been on lockdown since March 21, nearly all of its staff have been furloughed and normal life has been on hold. But in the last a couple of weeks the buzz has return and it isn’t just the bees in Mr Blanc’s ‘bee village’.

He said: ‘Opening a place like Le Manoir takes a couple of weeks and costs a huge amount of money. Everything must be sanitised, the equipment must be cut back to life, the foodstuff stock must be entirely replenished, it’s really a mega operation.’

In reality the hotel was never completely quiet. Head gardener Ann Marie Owen and five staff ensured the famous organic kitchen garden failed to become overgrown and there would be lots of vegetables including 20 types of beetroot if the restaurant sooner or later reopened.

Mr Blanc, who found its way to Britain from France in 1972, said: ‘Six gardeners out of 12 kept working to ensure this place kept its magic and its loveliness and it absolutely was being loved. Imagine guests coming into a Manoir which includes lost its shine. We had a team here of about 20 who taken care of the Manoir.’

Of the 220 staff employed at the hotel around 160 will return for the re-opening. Mr Blanc has chose to stick with the first government instructions of two metres separation rather than the revised ‘one metre plus’ because he can not afford to take a chance with the fitness of his staff or his guests. Kitchen staff light emitting diode by Mr Blanc will wear visors as they work.

Just 20 of the 32 bedrooms will soon be re-opened for the time being and they truly are reducing the utmost number of guests in the restaurant from 80 to 45. He added: ‘We are playing it ultra safe. We need to get our young team reacquainted with the Manoir.

‘There is a level of apprehension about coming back to work and of course we’re asking them to do more not less because the social distancing will not just happen with the guests it happens in the kitchen, house-keeping, every single department.

‘There is a ray of sunlight coming onto our reopening because we’re nearly fully booked right up to October. The response from our guests has been extraordinary.’

Mr Blanc describes himself as a ‘micro-idiot’ micro managing every aspect of the activities of the hotel from the sole hotel with a gardening school to the variety of potatoes he grows and installing a ‘moon beam reflector’ into the circular converted dovecote which houses one of the rooms.

It is this meticulous focus on detail that is the reason his guests pay up to £1,100 for one night’s Bed and Breakfast. With lunch and dinner the bill for a week-end at Le Manoir can simply come to thousands of pounds.

He says: ‘Our aim is always to give our guests and extraordinary time, one that they’ll never forget.’

The Manoir is not a spot for somber dining. Mr Blanc prefers light and laughter to the usual country house gloom.

He is also focused on his staff many of whom have been with him for decades. He is immensely proud of having trained 40 Michelin starred chefs including Heston Blumenthal, Marco Pierre White and Michael Caines.

All this is credited to Mama and Papa Blanc from whom that he learned to comprehend fresh seasonal produce, good cooking and hard work. He bent down and acquired a handful of black crumbly soil. ‘Go on’, he says ‘Smell it!’. The soil smells good and clean. ‘Now taste it!’

I declined but this is exactly what his father did to him at age seven. He says the soil tasted pretty much together might are expecting. It was only when that he was 15 that he asked Papa why he made him eat earth. His father laughed, it had been bull crap and he’d not expected him to complete it.

His mother who died at age 97 last month was his inspiration in your kitchen although that he says he could be self taught as a chef. He said: ‘The way she’d cook, apart of course from the French fries on Saturday, would naturally be healthy and wholesome and delicious.’

He says: ‘There is really a vision that we created from the beginning of this Manoir. There can be an element of beauty and space. The Manoir is known for celebration, for joy, for families. Our success is situated mostly on local values. At ab muscles beginning I desired my Papa to come in here. I desired to create a luxury which is inclusive maybe not exclusive, classless not class light emitting diode. It was the idea of developing a place of happiness, not a French nosebag.

‘Our success is our ability to connect to a whole nation rather than just part of a nation. A location to come to celebrate to celebrate a special moment in people’s lives. There’s no hautiness. We wish to give a total stranger local plumber ever.’

What the Manoir’s guests are paying for form food and uniquely individual rooms is space to not be eavesdropped in the dining room, or having to share the 27 acres of grounds with a million other visitors.

Mr Blanc said: ‘Space is really a luxury that individuals have always had and that means we don’t have to change too many what to achieve social distancing. The gardens would be the lungs and the heart of the Manoir, the canvas on which we build our gastronomy. We don’t have one garden, we’ve 12 gardens.

‘Provenance and seasonality are at the center of what we do. If it’s seasonal it really is close to home, better taste, better texture, better colours, better nutritional elements. If it’s close to home you help your local farm keep his farm, your village to help keep its postoffice, it’s all connected, there’s nothing separated.

‘If you grow your meal locally and don’t import it from millions from miles away you don’t create pollution. The best part to be seasonal is that if it’s seasonal and local if you have the summer coming you have a glut and its half the cost.’

Mr Blanc can be an incorrigible optimist who believes that British agriculture will thrive as opposed to be destroyed by Boris Johnson’s chlorine tinged US trade deal. He says: ‘Why should we import food that’s full of additives and colouring? I think things will get better because we will regain some type of national identity and reconnect with values we have lost.

‘I have always been optimistic or we’d not have built this place. Everyone thought I was crazy when I originated in a tiny little restaurant for this place.

‘When you come to this place you may feel safe. We took every single step so you will feel safe. Here you might be in the country surrounded by extraordinary gardens. All my work is founded on purity, nobility and provenance of the foodstuff, if you eat a meal here you don’t suffer a ‘crise de foie’ and fall off your chair at the conclusion of it.’

The staff getting ready to reopen on Tuesday remain finding their way in the new post-Covid world, stepping aside to gave strangers as wide a berth as possible. Mr Blanc can not afford to have this wrong as coronavirus is unforgiving and finds every weakness, which is why he could be taking no chances.