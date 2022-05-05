Ray J is in no mood to take accusations lightly. In a recent interview, the singer revealed shocking secrets about his infamous sex tape scandal with Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian traded the topic in one of her recent episodes of ” The Kardashians”. She addressed the issue and stated that it was the most embarrassing thing in her life. Kim also indirectly accused Ray J of leaking the tape.

However, according to new revelations from Ray, Kim always knew everything about the tape. The singer refused to have leaked any intimate video footage with Kim. Ray and Kim were in a relationship back in 2007. However, they did not continue their relationship further and the duo parted ways. What remains fresh in our minds is the leaked sex videos of the couple. Ray J has stated that Kim and Kris Jenner were all involved in the incident. Ray refused to call the incident a leak.

Rather, he preferred to address it as a business deal. Ray stated that after he proposed the idea of publishing the tape, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner agreed to the proposal. He also stated that all three of them had benefited from the leak. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Ray J Admits Involvement Of Kim Kardashian In The Sex Tape Scandal

Ray J has hit back at Kim Kardashian after she accused Ray of publishing her sex tape. Ray told the media that there were three sex videos.

He said that the deal was made with a company called “Vivid Entertainment”. The house was supposed to release a total of three videos.

However, the first one created such a huge controversy, that they decided against publishing it.

Ray J also stated that all the tapes were kept with Kim Kardashian. He said that Kim never allowed J access to any of the tapes.

He further detailed that Kim hid her tapes inside a box of Nike branded shoes. The box was kept under Kim’s bed.