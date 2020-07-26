RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger 10W Max with QC 3.0 Adapter, Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/Xs MAX/XR/XS/X /8/8 Plus, Galaxy Note 10/ Note10 Plus/S10/S9/S8 and More



HyperAir – Setting a new standard for wireless charging

Delivers the fastest charging speeds on contact for both iOS and Android devices – all with the same charger.

Features triple temperature controls with 20% faster heat dispersion.

Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately.

Temperature control technology, FOD technology, turbulent overcharge protection, no annoying current sound, so you can relax & not worry when you are resting or sleeping.

Tips for Use:

Whether your iPhone is being standard charged, fast charged, or fully charged, the LED will stay orange and NOT turn green as iPhones do not send any signal to the wireless charger.

Make sure to use the original RAVPower QC 3.0 adapter and cable with data transmission for 7.5W fast charging, otherwise the LED indicator of the wireless charger will flash in red and it will stop working.

Compatible Models:

7.5W Charging for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/Xs MAX/XR/XS/X /8/8 Plus

10W Charging for Samsung Galaxy Note8 / Note5 / S9/ S9 Plus S8 / S8+ / S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+

5W Charging for Nexus 4 / Nexus 5 / Nexus 6

Nokia 9 / Nokia Lumia 920 / 1020 / 928 / Lumia 950xl /950

HTC 8X / HTC Droid DNA / Rzound

Note:

Charging time tested at 71.6 °F – may vary as temperature increases

Standard 5W charging for non-fast charge devices

Non Qi-enabled phones will need a Qi wireless charging cover to power up

Does not charge through metal cases or cases thicker than 3 mm

Stops charging if foreign metal or magnetic objects are detected

What’s In the Box:

1 x RAVPower Wireless Charger (Model: RP-PC058)

1 x QC 3.0 Adapter

1 x USB to Micro USB Cable

1 x User Guide

