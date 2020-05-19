Ravi Zacharias, Christian evangelist, dies at 74

Zacharias had actually been fighting sarcoma and also passed away at his residence in Atlanta on Tuesday, Zacharias International Ministries stated.

He was a leading number amongst Christian Apologists– a branch of Christian faith that protects Christian teachings versus arguments.

Zacharias started Zacharias International Ministries in 1984, and also “launched a global team of nearly 100 Christian scholars and authors who continue to speak, resource, train and address the questions of millions around the world,” a press release stated.

“(Ravi) saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered,” stated Michael Ramsden, head of state of Zacharias International Ministries.