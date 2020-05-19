Ravi Zacharias, Christian evangelist, dies at 74

Zacharias had actually been fighting sarcoma and also passed away at his residence in Atlanta on Tuesday, Zacharias International Ministries stated.
He was a leading number amongst Christian Apologists– a branch of Christian faith that protects Christian teachings versus arguments.
Zacharias started Zacharias International Ministries in 1984, and also “launched a global team of nearly 100 Christian scholars and authors who continue to speak, resource, train and address the questions of millions around the world,” a press release stated.
“(Ravi) saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered,” stated Michael Ramsden, head of state of Zacharias International Ministries.
“People weren’t logical problems waiting to be solved; they were people who needed the person of Christ. Those who knew him well will remember him first for his kindness, gentleness, and generosity of spirit. The love and kindness he had come to know in and through Jesus Christ was the same love he wanted to share with all he met.”
Zacharias is made it through by his better half, Margie, little girls Sarah and also Naomi, kid, Nathan, and also 5 grandchildren.