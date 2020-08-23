Ravens to move on from Earl Thomas after training camp fight

Earl Thomas is carried out in Baltimore

Lamar Jackson may get all the buzz, however the Baltimore Ravens have among the league’s stingiest defenses, with security Earl Thomas at the center of all of it. In among the most stunning advancements of the 2020 offseason, Thomas’ future with the group was left in limbo after punching security Chuck Clark throughout a fight in practice. Thomas’ worries were undoubtedly verified, as the Ravens chose that he wasn’t worth keeping around in 2020.

Adam Schefter verified that the Ravens will either trade or launch the dominant security, as combating with one of his fellow defensive backs is not habits John Harbaugh will endure from anybody.

Any group that trades for Earl Thomas likewise would be trading for his agreement, though he might revamp it to aid assist in a trade. Talks have actually been continuous through the weekend however no offer up until now. Either method he will not returnto Baltimore https://t.co/ZjJgn4fcUk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Earl Thomas played effectively throughout his only season with the Ravens.

During his 9 years with the Seattle Seahawks, Thomas was called a Pro Bowler 6 times …