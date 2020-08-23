Ravens planning to trade or release S Earl Thomas

Following a battle with colleague Chuck Clark on Friday, security Earl Thomas was sent out house.

Now the Ravens will part methods for excellent, as the group is planning to trade or release the Pro Bowl protective back, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday early morning. Either method, his time in Baltimore is anticipated to end after simply one season.

It is most likely that Thomas will be launched, Rapoport included, though possible that he would be traded. However, with $10 million on his agreement and the included issues due to COVID-19, a trade would be challenging.

Among possible landing areas for Thomas, Rapoport pointed out the Cowboys as they have actually long been enthusiastic of generating Thomas, who played high school and college ball inTexas Though Dallas likely would not trade for Thomas, the Cowboys might well catch him if he’s launched.

Thomas’ anticipated exit from Baltimore comes 2 days after he entered into a battle at practice withClark In the consequences, the Ravens sent out the seven-time Pro Bowler house and informed him not to return for practice onSaturday or Sunday The Ravens’ practice Sunday was set to start at 1 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Thomas published a declaration that included his description of how the Clark run-in came to be: ” A mental error on my part. A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate.”