Ravens have a secret reason for wanting to sign Dez Bryant

The Ravens love to zig while the remainder of the NFL zags. That’s why they see genuine worth in Dez Bryant when the remainder of the league has actually cast him aside.

Last year the Ravens captured the NFL by storm when they devoted to an uncommon hurrying attack set off by quarterbackLamar Jackson John Harbaugh’s dedication to the run video game does not simply alter the method the company assesses offending lineman and running backs. It likewise alters the method Baltimore sees the pass receiver position.

That’s why the group’s current interest in totally free representative Dez Bryant makes ideal sense. He’s slated to work out for the team in person this week and if all works out, an arrangement might rapidly follow that go to. Baltimore is thrilled about the possibility of including Bryant to their lineup regardless of the truth that he hasn’t played a single down of expert football considering that 2017.

Bryant rapidly fell from grace with the Cowboys since he lost the speed needed to be an NFL group’sNo 1 pass receiver. He was never ever an elite speedster, so the loss of a action or more rapidly sapped him of any efficiency he when had when running intermediate or deep paths down the field.

It’s not as if his speed has actually amazingly returned throughout his lack from the NFL. The Ravens aren’t thinking about what Bryant can do for them …