Ravens’ D.J. Fluker alleges he’s victim of domestic abuse; longtime girlfriend arrested on assault chargers

RAVENS’ EARL THOMAS GIFTED FANCY LOCKET BY PARTNER AFTER SHE SUPPOSEDLY HELD HIM AT GUNPOINT

Once on the scene, cops observed blood originating from the NFL gamer’s nose.

Davis apparently informed cops that she poked Fluker in the nose after he called her a bad mom, including that she didn’t plan to injure him which her fingernails might have scratched him triggering him to bleed.

She was apprehended and was charged with second-degree assault and damage of residential or commercial property.

But Fluker informed cops that night that it wasn’t the very first time he’s been a victim of domestic abuse.

According to cops files, the couple was associated with another heated argument on June 29 however Fluker never ever submitted a cops report at the time. Video acquired by FOX 45 appears to reveal the graphic disagreement where a female, whose face has actually been blurred out, seems attacking Fluker as he records.

JETS’ JAMAL ADAMS RIPS HEAD COACH ADAM GASE: ‘I DON’ T SEEM LIKE HE’S THE RIGHT LEADER FOR THIS COMPANY’

The set can be heard arguing over the capability to make sure of a kid. An authorities report was submitted after the reality.

The Ravens stated in a declaration to FOX 45 that they understand of the event.

“We have been in regular communication with D.J. regarding this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”

This isn’t the very first time the company has actually needed to attend to events of domestic abuse including its gamers.

In May reports emerged that security Earl Thomas had actually been held at gunpoint by his spouse, Nina Thomas.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She was arrested on April 13 for supposedly holding a packed handgun “less than a foot” from the seven-time Pro Bowler’s head after tracking him utilizing Snapchat to a rental house in Austin, where she discovered him in bed with another female.

Thomas resolved the problem on social networks and simply weeks later on it appeared that the 2 had actually fixed up after Thomas flaunted a fancy brand-new locket his spouse had talented him for his birthday.