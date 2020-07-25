Ravens’ D.J. Fluker alleges he’s victim of domestic abuse from longtime girlfriend

Baltimore Ravens’ linemen D.J. Fluker has actually been the victim of duplicated domestic abuse by his longtime girlfriend and mom of his kid, according to authorities files.

The Baltimore County Police Department detained 29- year-old Kimberly Davis on July 13 after the current event at the couple’s house in Reisterstown, Maryland.

Police reacted to the house at around 8.00 pm after getting a call from Fluker, 29, informing them that Kimberly had actually consistently struck him in the nose over a difference about social networks occasions, files acquired by WBFF state.

Fluker informed authorities that it was not the very first time that Davis attacked him and reacting officers observed that he had actually dried blood coming from his nose.

Police then talked to Jacob Rice, a witness at the scene who lives at the house and is close with both Fluker andDavis Davis verified with authorities that Davis struck the football gamer, the files states.

Davis informed authorities that she poked Fluker in the nose after the 2 got in a heated argument and after the professional athlete revealed that she was a bad mom to their boy.

According to the report, Davis informed authorities that her nails might have triggered the injury to Fluker’s nose.

Davis was charged with second-degree attack and damage of residential or commercial property as an outcome.

Fluker did inform authorities that there were other occurrences of abuse that he did not submit a cops report for.

It likewise suggests that officers checked out the Maryland Judiciary Secured Search and identified that Fluker did pursue charges versus Davis for an occurrence that took place on June29

In a declaration, Ravens’ Senior Vice President of Communications Chad Steele stated that they were keeping an eye on the case withFluker

‘We have actually remained in routine interaction with D.J. concerning this matter and will continue to keep an eye on the scenario,’ he stated.

The couple share one kid together.