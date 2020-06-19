Raven-Symone Announces Marriage To Miranda Maday!

Congratulations are in order!

With all the chaos in the world at this time, we could all use what’s promising — and also this news is GOOD! On Wednesday, Raven-Symone surprised fans by revealing on Instagram that she had gotten married to Miranda Maday.

Underneath a sweet snap of the newly wedded couples, the That’s So Raven star wrote:

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW”

The actress also posted an image of the pair’s matching wedding tattoos that combine both women’s initials. She tagged the tattoo artist with the message “thanks for the corona solid!”

Maday posted a marriage snap to her own page, with the caption “8PM ~ my wife for life ❣️”. She also shared some behind the scenes snaps from the socially-distant celebration, including what seems like a backyard setting with guests wearing masks.

Friends and fans alike flocked to the post to wish the happy couple congratulations. Among the well wishers included Marlon Wayans, Jackee Henry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Brenda Song, Adrienne Bailon, and TELEVISION brother Kyle Massey.

Responding to her fellow Cheetah Girl’s comment, The View alum said:

“@adriennebailon thanks boo. Took me forever but I’m in the club now! 🤣”

Back in 2016, the former child star appeared in the It Got Better docuseries to share with you her experience as a gay woman in the entertainment industry. She unmasked how being “branded at such a young age” and having every part of her life micromanaged delayed her coming out process. Despite becoming aware of her sexuality around age 12, she felt her career would prevent her from living her truth. She explained:

“I never thought I would ever come out. I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter, it was only what was supposed to be sold as, you know, ‘The Raven Symone brand.’ So, it was something that I always thought in my head, ‘Eh, I’ll always have a friend. I’ll have a husband and I’ll have a friend on the side so I can be happy.’ So I can have both taken care of — I get this, you get the beard, you’re good, whatever… That didn’t last.”

And thank God it didn’t!

If only little Raven could see how far she’s come: having an attractive wedding to a gorgeous woman, and in the center of a global pandemic, no less. (That one could be particularly hard to explain to past-Raven.)

Wishing this couple a plenty of love plus happiness!