Raul Jimenez ‘happy’ at Wolves despite transfer speculation, says Diogo Jota | Football News

Diogo Jota is hopeful Wolves team-mate Raul Jimenez will keep at the membership this summer time

Wolves ahead Diogo Jota says team-mate Raul Jimenez is “happy” at the membership amid transfer hypothesis surrounding the Mexican striker.

Jimenez is a goal for Manchester United and can be reportedly attracting curiosity from Italian champions Juventus following his high quality type this season that has seen him rating 24 objectives in 47 appearances in all competitions.

But the 29-year-old is having fun with life at Molineux based on Jota, who additionally praised the affect his strike associate has made for Wolves since he arrived on mortgage from Benfica in June 2018, earlier than making his transfer everlasting in a club-record £30m deal.

Jota instructed Sky Sports News: “I think he is happy here. I think everyone is and if we are happy we always play better.

“After the season is completed I believe everybody can take into consideration their very own careers, however till then we’ll go as a group considering to do our greatest in every recreation.

“I believe he is an unbelievable participant. We signed him after we got here to the Premier League and, [although] not from the start, I began to create a superb relationship with him, not simply on the pitch however off the pitch as properly and that is helped me, him and the group.

“To have a player like Raul who is a finisher and decides matches is really important to us and he’s in a good moment now.”

Jimenez has scored 15 objectives within the Premier League this season

Jota: Champions League not our goal

Sixth-place Wolves may transfer into the Champions League locations this weekend in the event that they win at dwelling in opposition to Arsenal on Saturday, stay on Sky Sports, and hope each Manchester United and Chelsea drop factors.

But Jota insists qualification for Europe’s prime membership competitors is just not on their thoughts despite the membership sitting simply two factors off the highest 4 and in search of their fourth straight league win.

The 23-year-old stated: “No, that’s not our target [Champions League qualification]. It’s obviously good to be as high as possible in the table but we compete game-by-game.

Jota has helped Wolves go on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions

“The target is to win every match that we play and the next one is on Saturday so our target is to win Saturday’s match.”

Asked how a lot confidence Wolves have at the second, he responded: “A lot. I think after the restart we haven’t conceded and we’ve created chances after our goals.

“I believe at the second we’re robust; the pandemic did not create a huge impact on us so I believe we simply have to carry on going and Saturday we go once more in opposition to Arsenal.”