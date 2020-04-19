Raul Jimenez good enough to play for Manchester City, says Ilkay Gundogan | Football News





Raul Jimenez has 39 objectives in 88 Wolves looks

Ilkay Gundogan says he can see “world-class” Wolves demonstrator Raul Jimenez joining him at Manchester City.

Jimenez has actually excited because signing up with Wolves on lending from Benfica in the summertime of 2018, a bargain that was made long-term for ₤30 m last April.

The Mexican has actually paid off the confidence the Midlands side revealed in him this project, racking up 22 objectives and also aiding 10 extra to assist them to 6th in the Premier League in addition to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Ilkay Gundogan also contrasted Jimenez to Bayern Munich demonstrator – and also his previous team-mate – Robert Lewandowski

Those efficiencies have actually stood out of Gundogan, that informed ESPN: “I believe he has every little thing a first-rate demonstrator requirements.

“For a demonstrator he is so mobile, however additionally literally so good and also skilled practically on the sphere. I can visualize him having fun with us.

“Maybe [he’s] out that degree yet, however he advises me a little of [Robert] Lewandowski due to the fact that I’ve had fun with him. In regards to design I believe there is still a great deal of capacity.

“It’s so hard to forecast however I believe [Jimenez] would certainly obtain an opportunity in every top-six group and also there’s a good opportunity he might succeed.”