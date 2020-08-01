Raul Grijalva: Arizona Democratic congressman tests positive for Covid-19

Grijalva “was notified by the (Capitol) attending physician yesterday evening that he has tested positive for Covid-19,” his interactions director, Geoff Nolan, informed CNN onSaturday

.

Because he had actually been at a hearing on Tuesday with Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday , “out of precaution, Grijalva went into self-isolation on Wednesday until he got a test,” Nolan stated.

In a declaration Saturday, Grijalva knocked Republicans who do not use masks in the structure, pointing out the occasions of the week.

“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously,” he stated. “Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families.”