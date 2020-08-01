Raul Grijalva: Arizona Democratic congressman tests positive for Covid-19

Grijalva “was notified by the (Capitol) attending physician yesterday evening that he has tested positive for Covid-19,” his interactions director, Geoff Nolan, informed CNN onSaturday
.
In a declaration Saturday, Grijalva knocked Republicans who do not use masks in the structure, pointing out the occasions of the week.
“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously,” he stated. “Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families.”
Nolan stated that Grijalva is presently asymptomatic which “he’s feeling fine and is just getting some rest.”
Grijalva will be quarantining in his house in the Washington location, and a few of the staffers who had actually been with him throughout the week are going to be evaluated also, Nolan included. He kept in mind that Grijalva uses a mask every day at the Capitol.