Ratu Naulago to leave Hull FC as winger joins Premiership rugby union club | Rugby League News





Ratu Naulago is switching codes

Ratu Naulago will leave Hull FC on the finish of 2020 after agreeing a take care of a Premiership rugby union aspect.

The 28-year-old Fijian winger signed his first skilled rugby contract with the Black and Whites final season after impressing on trial, having been noticed by the club whereas enjoying for the British Army’s rugby sevens group.

Naulago’s contract with Hull expires on the finish of this season and he has opted to swap codes and transfer nearer to his household in south-west England.

He mentioned: “I would like to thank Hull FC for the opportunity they gave me in professional rugby – I will always be thankful for that. I have loved my time here, everyone at the club has made me feel very welcome.

“I hadn’t thought-about enjoying wherever else in rugby league. I’ve an excessive amount of respect for the club and for what they’ve executed for me, so leaving for one more Super League group was by no means an choice.

“This opportunity in rugby union will allow me to move back home to my wife and close friends which is really important to me. It has been a very difficult decision but it is a new challenge I am really looking forward to.”