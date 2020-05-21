Ratcliffe expected to be confirmed Thursday to lead intelligence community at a turbulent time

The Senate will vote Thursday to affirm Ratcliffe because the director of nationwide intelligence. It’s expected to fall largely alongside celebration traces, a first for a place created after the September 2001 terrorist assaults — greater than a dozen senators have by no means voted in opposition to a nominee for the director of nationwide intelligence.

Trump initially picked Ratcliffe final yr to be his spy chief following Ratcliffe’s aggressive questioning of former particular counsel Robert Mueller, and Trump’s determination to re-nominate Ratcliffe got here after he was a key defender of Trump throughout the House’s impeachment proceedings.

In his new submit, Ratcliffe will play an important position in deciding what paperwork are launched publicly in the course of an election amid increasing congressional investigations which can be concentrating on Obama administration officers and Trump’s 2020 opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Ratcliffe may also be main the intelligence community’s response to Russian election meddling within the 2020 election. Ratcliffe has been unequivocal that he believes Russia has interfered in US elections and can proceed to achieve this — however he has not sided with one of many intelligence community’s key findings: that Russia was making an attempt to assist Trump in 2016. And Ratcliffe’s criticisms of the Ukraine whistleblower throughout Trump’s impeachment have prompted questions from Democrats about a chilling impact on watchdogs within the intelligence community.

When Trump nominated Ratcliffe in 2019, he mentioned he had carried out so as a result of the intelligence community had “run amok.” Ratcliffe withdrew final yr amid questions on exaggerations to his resume and his partisan document, however Trump’s views on the intelligence community have solely hardened since Trump picked Ratcliffe a second time in February.

A CNN assessment of Ratcliffe’s testimony, tv interviews and participation within the House’s impeachment proceedings supplies clues as to how Ratcliffe will strategy the quite a few politically delicate points he faces at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“I haven’t served in an intelligence agency. I think that bringing a different kind of experience today is really going to be vitally important,” Ratcliffe informed Catherine Herridge of CBS News after he was nominated in March.

“You know all of the experience in the world isn’t helpful without judgment, and I think what we’ve seen is that some of our most experienced intelligence officials have gotten it wrong with respect to important issues,” Ratcliffe mentioned.

At his affirmation listening to, Ratcliffe pledged to be an impartial voice delivering intelligence assessments to the President, even these Trump would not need to hear. But Democrats say they continue to be skeptical that Ratcliffe will shed his partisan document on the Russia investigation and election meddling when he joins the Trump administration.

“He gave carefully crafted answers, not answers that at least left me with the notion that he’s going to protect the community that’s currently under assault,” mentioned Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the panel’s prime Democrat.

A battle over declassification

Following his affirmation, Ratcliffe will succeed Richard Grenell , the appearing director and a fierce Trump loyalist who has supplied Congress with a number of newly declassified paperwork associated to the FBI’s Russia investigation and the prosecution of Flynn, Trump’s first nationwide safety adviser.

Grenell, who can also be the US ambassador to Germany, has been assailed by Democrats for politicizing intelligence and offering fodder for the White House and the Trump marketing campaign to assault Biden and former President Barack Obama of an unnamed crime.

The paperwork Grenell declassified included a memo Obama’s nationwide safety adviser Susan Rice despatched to herself and the checklist of greater than three dozen people within the Obama administration who made “unmasking” requests throughout the Trump transition, the place sure licensed US officers can request to view the names of Americans in overseas intelligence studies who’re hidden.

Grenell’s time at ODNI could be working quick, however the requests from members of Congress will not be. This week, GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa requested Grenell to present them with further names of officers within the Obama administration who made “unmasking” requests that concerned members of the Trump marketing campaign.

Democrats are additionally now asking Grenell to declassify the content material of Flynn’s calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, that are at the middle of Flynn’s responsible plea that the Justice Department moved to dismiss this month

Ratcliffe has been deeply concerned in questioning the FBI’s Russia investigation. He was one of many key lawmakers holding depositions throughout the House Republican probe in 2018 and was one of many first lawmakers to view the labeled Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants on Trump adviser Carter Page.

Ratcliffe has targeted most of his consideration on the FBI’s issues with the Page warrants, which had been detailed within the Justice Department inspector common report launched in December. But he is mentioned that the issues with the investigation transcend what the report alleged — and steered that the intelligence community might additionally be within the crosshairs of Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the FBI’s Russia probe, being led by US Attorney John Durham

“I think folks at the FBI are horrified and dismayed by what’s in this report. And it’s only going to get worse, I think, by what John Durham finds, because he has the ability to go out and talk to the intelligence communities,” Ratcliffe mentioned in a December Fox News interview after the inspector common report was launched.

“What we have been told over and over again, the Trump-Russia investigation, beginning in July of 2016, when there’s very clearly evidence of activity before that that involves law enforcement and intelligence community assets,” Ratcliffe informed Fox in February.

Much of Ratcliffe’s assaults on the Russia probe have been targeted on FBI officers like former Director James Comey and issues with the opposition analysis file on Trump and Russia — in addition to going after House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who leads the House’s oversight of the intelligence community Ratcliffe will now lead.

Asked at his affirmation listening to if he agreed that the intelligence community had “run amok,” Ratcliffe mentioned he didn’t.

Questioning intel on Russian meddling

Ratcliffe testified earlier than the Senate Intelligence Committee simply days after the panel had launched a bipartisan report affirming the 2017 Intelligence Community evaluation that Russia interfered within the 2016 election with a aim of serving to Trump win.

The evaluation was notably at odds with Trump’s deep skepticism that Russia interfered — and the Republican House Intelligence Committee report from 2018 that questioned the intelligence community’s evaluation that Russia most well-liked Trump in 2016.

Ratcliffe sought to stroll a nice line between the 2 positions, agreeing that Russia interfered however declining repeatedly to weigh in on what Russia’s targets had been.

“I was not on the committee at that time. I respect both committees, but I have not seen the underlying intelligence to tell me why there is a difference of opinion between the two committees,” Ratcliffe mentioned.

Russian election interference will be a central a part of Ratcliffe’s place heading into the 2020 election. It was a briefing on Russia’s intentions in 2020 that helped lead to the ouster of appearing director of nationwide intelligence Joseph Maguire’s earlier this yr, which got here forward of Trump’s nomination of Ratcliffe and putting in Grenell as appearing spy chief.

Ratcliffe may also be accountable for the declassification of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s remaining installment of its three-year investigation into Russia election interference. The quantity, which totals roughly 1,000 pages, particulars the committee’s counterintelligence investigation and contacts between Trump’s workforce and Russian officers throughout the election.

Both Warner and then-Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, who has since stepped down temporarily amid an FBI investigation into his inventory trades, requested Ratcliffe to end the redactions earlier than the Senate’s August recess — and the autumn election season.

“I will work with you to get that declassified as expeditiously as possible,” Ratcliffe mentioned.

Ratcliffe accused Ukraine whistleblower of mendacity

Ratcliffe was one in every of Trump’s most vocal defenders throughout final yr’s House impeachment hearings, serving on each the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

In that position, Ratcliffe questioned the nameless whistleblower grievance alleging Trump solicited election assist type Ukraine whereas withholding US safety help, accusing the whistleblower of offering false statements to the inspector common.

“The President didn’t get caught. The whistleblower got caught. The whistleblower made false statements. The whistleblower got caught with Chairman Schiff,” Ratcliffe mentioned at a December 2019 Judiciary Committee listening to forward of a panel vote on the articles of impeachment.

While Ratcliffe did not name for the outing of the whistleblower’s identification, different congressional Republicans — and Trump — pushed for it throughout the impeachment debate. Democrats and nationwide safety specialists have raised issues that the assaults on the whistleblower could have a chilling impact on future whistleblowers within the intelligence community.

At his affirmation listening to earlier this month, Ratcliffe argued that he wasn’t attacking the whistleblower, however reasonably was criticizing the Democrats’ rush to impeachment. He mentioned he needed to be clear “every whistleblower past, present, and future will enjoy every protection under the law.”

“My issue was not with the whistleblower; my issue was with what I perceived as a lack of due process in the House process,” Ratcliffe mentioned. “I don’t want to re-litigate the issue so I will leave it at that, but every whistleblower can expect full protection under the law.”

Asked if Trump’s feedback on the intelligence community harm morale there, Ratcliffe informed the Senate panel that he hoped they didn’t, however his aim was not going to be to battle previous battles.

“I think the sentiment that I have heard from the President is it’s not intelligence community writ large, it is specific individuals and pointing to, you know, for instance, misuse of intelligence authorities by certain individuals,” Ratcliffe mentioned. “But again, my focus is I want to look forward, not back. I think that is one of the reasons I want this opportunity.”