Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel

Muller made a fast vacation from 3rd on the grid, right away dispatching his colleague Robin Frijns on the go to La Source prior to setting his sights on polesitter Rast.

On Lap 4, Muller adequately closed in on Rast to pull along with the two-time champ along the Kemmel straight and slipped previous him at the beyond Les Combes.

However, unlike Saturday’s opener where Muller took a look at after relocating to the front, the Abt motorist was not able to pull more than a 2nd clear of Rast.

Rast ultimately began falling under the clutches of Frijns in 3rd as his tires used, and was almost overtaken at the downhill Bruxelles right-hander, however handled to hang on to 2nd till his necessary stop on Lap 13 of 26.

He at first wasted time passing the yet-to-stop BMW of Marco Wittmann, once ahead he gradually began trying the lead of Muller.

Finally, on lap 21, Rast had the ability to breeze past Muller heading into Les Combes, declaring the lead for the very first time because the opening part of the race.

After continuing, Rast was not able to break away from Muller, the space in between the dropping to as low as 0.3 s at the start of the last lap.

However, the two-time champ did simply enough to protect his 18 th profession win and avoid Muller from finishing a tidy sweep of success in the Spa weekend.

