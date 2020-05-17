Raspberry and hazelnut thumbprint cookies recipe

Nutty and great smelling, with a pleasant pool of jam in the centre, these cookies are really moreish. Children’s thumbs are ideal to make the dip in the center to cradle the raspberry jam.
Prep time: 20 mins|Cooking time: 20 mins
MAKES
About 44
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
- 125 g skinless hazelnuts
- 280 g simple flour, plus additional for cleaning
- 1 tsp combined flavor
- 1/2 tsp great sea salt
- 225 g saltless butter
- 180 g wheel sugar
- 1 huge egg
- 1 tsp vanilla remove
- 200 g raspberry (or any type of flavour) jam, at area temperature level
TECHNIQUE
- Preheat the stove to 180 C/160 C follower/Gas 4 and line a cooking sheet with cooking parchment– you will certainly require to prepare these in sets.
- Place the hazelnuts in a completely dry frying pan over a medium-high warmth and salute, trembling the frying pan regularly, till gently browned and glossy. Set apart to cool down, after that strike to a powder in a mixer or mixer.
- Tip the cooled down ground nuts right into a blending dish, include the flour, combined flavor and salt and mix along with a fork. Set apart.
- Beat the butter and sugar with each other till pale and cosy, after that defeat in the egg and vanilla. Gradually mix the flour mix right into the butter mix to make a soft dough.
- Using wet hands, roll tablespoonfuls of the dough right into rounds regarding 3cm in size and position on the ready flat pan. Gently make an indention that is about 1.5 centimeters deep in the center of each sphere with a damp thumb (this stops sticking).
- Stir the jam well to loosen up and spoon a little right into each impression.
- Bake for around 16 mins, transforming the tray midway via, or till light gold. Leave on the tray for a couple of mins, after that take pleasure in cozy (seeing to it the jam is not also warm!) or move to a cake rack to cool down totally. These will certainly maintain for approximately 5 days in a secured container.