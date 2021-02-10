Raskin reveals heartbreaking, personal story about Capitol riot
Raskin reveals heartbreaking, personal story about Capitol riot

During former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) reflected on the loss of his son and how his family joined him at the Capitol on January 6 to be together during a time of grieving, not knowing they would all be put in danger by the mob riot and insurrection.

