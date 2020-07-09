Rashida Tlaib Has Fellow Democrat Ilhan Omar’s Back On Her Call For ‘Dismantling The Whole System’

On Wednesday, Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib appeared to trust fellow “Squad” member Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s extremist demand “dismantling the whole system of oppression” in America.

“My sister @IlhanMN said it best: We must begin with dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it,” Tlaib tweeted. “Pass it on.”

My sister @IlhanMN said it best: We must start with dismantling the entire system of oppression wherever we believe it is. Pass it on. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 8, 2020

Omar: ‘We cannot stop at the criminal justice system’

Omar said within a press conference on Tuesday to address “systemic racism,” that the nation should dismantle economic and political institutions besides just law enforcement.

“The mortality rate for black Minnesotans to COVID is twice as high as it is with other races,” Omar said. “And for me, this is very personal because I lost my own father to the coronavirus.”

“I see the pain and the havoc it is wreaking on the black community in Minneapolis,” she continued.

“We must recognize that these systems of oppression are linked,” the Democrat insisted. “As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequity.”

“So we cannot stop at the criminal justice system,” the radical Democrat said.

Ilhan Omar is openly calling for “dismantling the whole system,” our entire “economy and political systems,” which she ludicrously attacks as systems of “oppression.” Why is she still permitted in Congress? Why is she still permitted in this country? pic.twitter.com/xIa6xKtIwD — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 7, 2020

Omar: ‘We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it’

“We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it,” Omar concluded.

When the Minneapolis City Council recently voted to defund its police department, Omar expressed her approval.

“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root,” the congresswoman said to CNN’s Jake Tapper. “What you can do is rebuild.”

“This is our opportunity, you know, as a city, to come together, have the conversation of what public safety looks like, who enforces the most dangerous crimes that take place in our community,” Omar added.

“We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.” And what exactly is that system of Oppression? I have no idea but I’m sure Omar, AOC, Tlaib will see it. Love to Hate America – oahu is the New Normal in Diversity. What will MN do in 2020? pic.twitter.com/QPgQA703rs — Specera (@SpeceraLaw) July 8, 2020

Minneapolis is still wanting to recover from protests over African American George Floyd’s death at the hands of police that generated riots that resulted in a police precinct building being set burning.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has criticized his the city’s police force, but thus far has resisted pressure from the left to abolish the department entirely.