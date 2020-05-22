Rare white grizzly bear spotted in Canada’s Rocky Mountains – video | World news

A uncommon white grizzly bear has been spotted in Canada’s Rocky Mountains. According to specialists, the colouring is the results of a recessive gene in the cub – not albinism.  Local wildlife officers have recognized in regards to the white grizzly since 2017, however Cara Clarkson’s cell phone video of the bear, which went viral, marks the primary time the general public has caught a glimpse of the predator

