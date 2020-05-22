Rare white grizzly bear sighted in Canadian Rockies | World news

Cara Clarkson and her household have been driving down a distant freeway in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, when a determine glimpsed in opposition to the darkish evergreen forest left them in disbelief.

Nuzzling although the snow for meals was a white grizzly bear.

The household briefly pulled over to watch the bear and its sibling, which had darker fur.

“We were like, ‘holy smokes!’ We knew we were so lucky because white grizzly bears are unheard of,” mentioned Clarkson instructed native media.

Grizzly bears usually vary in colouration from darkish brown to blond, however a white bear is extremely uncommon.

Experts say the colouring is the results of a recessive gene in the cub – not albinism. Nor is the younger bear a member of one other Canadian subspecies, the Kermode “spirit” bear, which is discovered in the temperate rainforests of the nation’s west coast. Those elusive animals even have white fur, however are a subspecies of the black bear – not the grizzly.

“It’s definitely a pretty unique animal,” mentioned Seth Cherry, a wildlife ecologist with Parks Canada. “I’ve never seen a white bear personally.”

Local wildlife officers have identified concerning the white grizzly since 2017, however Clarkson’s cell phone video of the bear, which went viral, marks the primary time the general public has caught a glimpse of the ghostly predator.

“This is pretty special. When you have iconic species like the grizzly bear – like the raven or the bison – and genetic variation shows up like this, it really captures our imaginations,” mentioned Nicholas Scapillati, head of the Vancouver-based Grizzly Bear Foundation conservation group.

“The science can explain why it happens and can give you percentages how rare this is – but that’s not why people are interested in this story. It speaks to our eternal relationship with nature. It’s rare and unique; people really look for meaning in these things.”

That curiosity has brought on concern amongst some consultants. “These unusual-looking animals get hunted ruthlessly by photographers, and so the less we talk about them, the better,” conservation biologist Mike Gibeau mentioned in an electronic mail.

Cherry says the white bear and its sibling vary over a big space. But because the coronavirus restrictions carry and nationwide parks slowly reopen, employees anticipate a surge in guests and fear that many will likely be looking for the bear.

“It’s definitely something we’ve considered,” mentioned Cherry. “But as the snow melts, we’re hopeful the bears do what they normally do: move to higher elevations, away from people.”