Rare Mike Trout rookie card auctioned for nearly $1 million

AUTOGRAPHED MICHAEL JORDAN ROOKIE CARD SELLS FOR RECORD $125G IN EBAY SALE

The similar card was offered for $400,000 two years in the past on eBay.

According to Beckett, the Trout pink refractor is the second rarest model of the Angels’ famous person’s card. A 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft has his first autograph card in an Angels uniform.

Dave Oancea, recognized within the sports activities playing ranks as Vegas Dave, touted the sale in an Instagram publish.

“My Mike Trout rookie card sells for a record breaking $900,000!! I paid $180,000 for this card a little over a year ago. Everyone said I was crazy for spending this kind of money on a piece of cardboard. You cannot even buy a piece of real estate and flip it for a $720,000 profit in one year,” he wrote.

“The $400,000 1/1 superfractor Mike Trout rookie I bought for $400,000 last year is now worth around 3 million dollars. No stocks, bonds, mutual funds, 401ks, gold, silver, and real estate pays these returns in 365 days. I remember all the haters laughing at me when I dropped 400k on a piece of cardboard instead of buying a house. I guess he who laughs first gets laughed at last.”