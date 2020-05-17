Rare long-necked dinosaur that roamed the polar world unearthed in Australia | Science

A dinosaur relative of T. rex and Velociraptor with an unusually lengthy neck, and which can have transitioned from predator to plant-eater because it reached maturity, has been unearthed in Victoria.

The elaphrosaur was a member of the theropod household of dinosaurs that included all of the predatory species. It stood about the top of a small emu, measuring 2m from its head to the finish of an extended tail, and had quick arms, every ending in 4 fingers.

Stephen Poropat, the lead researcher behind the discover, at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, stated elaphrosaurs had been “really rare,” with simply three named species from Tanzania, China and Argentina. “This is the first record of the group in Australia, and only the second Cretaceous record worldwide.”

“These are some of the most puzzling theropod dinosaurs, as they are known from such few fossils,” stated Steve Brusatte, a palaeontologist at the University of Edinburgh, who was not concerned in the analysis. “They seem to have been lightly built, fast-running, long-necked theropods which traded the carnivorous diet of their ancestors and become omnivores.”

Revealed in the journal Gondwana Research, the fossil – which consists of a single vertebra – was found in 2015 at a dig website known as Eric the Red West close to Cape Otway, about three hours’ drive south-west of Melbourne.

Rather than the typical desert environments the place fossils are sometimes discovered, digs right here led by the Melbourne Museum extract fossils from immense exhausting gray slabs of rock alongside the shoreline, that are often inundated with seawater.

“One of the unusual things about this site is that the first hour or two on a dig here is spent shovelling wet sand,” stated Swinburne University PhD pupil Adele Pentland, a co-author of the research.

Found by a volunteer participant in the dig, Jessica Parker, the uncommon 5cm-long vertebra ended up in the assortment of the Melbourne Museum. Based on the elongate form of the delicate bone, it was first thought to have been from a flying pterosaur, slightly than a dinosaur.

The uncommon vertebra for the dinosaur is for much longer than it’s broad, a typical form seen in the necks of elaphrosaurs. Photograph: Stephen Poropat/Museums Victoria



“I’d heard about this beautiful-looking pterosaur vertebra in the collection. It said pterosaur on the label and had been identified [as such] by the person who had prepared it,” she stated. But pterosaur neck vertebrae are very distinctive, Pentland stated. They all have a ball at the head finish, and a socket at the tail finish. But this bone had sockets, or concave surfaces, at each ends, which means it couldn’t have belonged to a pterosaur.

“So we went back to square one and started going through textbooks, trying to work out what kind of vertebra it was,” Poropat stated. After establishing that the bone was from a theropod, they finally come across an African dinosaur from the Jurassic known as Elaphrosaurus, which has neck vertebrae “about four times as long as they are tall, which is unusual for theropods”.

“The beauty of this neck vertebra is that it was particularly informative, just because elaphrosaur neck vertebra are so weird compared to other dinosaurs,” Poropat stated.

While the Australian elaphrosaur is know from only a single bone, its Jurassic-era Chinese relative Limusaurus is know from an entire sequence of fossil skeletons from infants as much as full adults. These present it had the sharp tooth of a predator as a child, which it misplaced upon maturity, maybe transitioning to a weight loss plan of largely vegetation.

“Among elaphrosaurs, skulls are only known for Limusaurus, and they show that the juveniles had teeth, whereas the adults had beaks,” Poropat stated. “Presumably, this indicates a dietary shift, but from what to what is unclear. I’d speculate that it was primarily herbivorous [as an adult], but might have been an opportunistic predator of small animals.”

Brusatte stated the new discover was “a great example of how one fossil bone can tell a huge story”.

“This discovery greatly expands the range of these animals … They were probably a widespread, and perhaps even global, group of dinosaurs, which we haven’t yet appreciated because of the scanty clues they left behind.”

The new discover reveals they ranged even into southern polar environments.

As Australia was a lot additional south 110m years in the past, these Victorian dinosaurs would have been dwelling inside the Antarctic Circle. While the world was a lot hotter throughout the Cretaceous, they’d nonetheless have needed to endure months of darkness throughout winter and temperatures that periodically dipped under freezing.

Nevertheless, different fossils present there was a terrific variety of life there. Forests of conifers much like monkey puzzles and gingko bushes had understories carpeted with cycads, ferns and horsetails. Animals included quite a lot of dinosaurs, in addition to turtles, fish and marine reptiles.

Further expeditions to the Eric the Red West website have been thwarted twice this yr – first by the bushfire disaster after which Covid-19. But Poropat stated many fossils awaited excavation and there was a “high chance” there have been extra elaphrosaur bones to be discovered.