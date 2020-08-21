Rare Glimpse of Chinese Sub Outside Concealed Bunker Near South China Sea

A rare sighting by Radio Free Asia of a Chinese nuclear-powered attack submarine, captured in a satellite image at the entrance of an underground base, hints at how China can marshal considerable undersea power on the doorstep of the disputed South China Sea.

Satellite imagery from Aug. 18 shows what appears to be a Type 093, or Shang-class, submarine in service with the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) outside an underground bunker at Yulin Naval Base, on the southern Chinese island province of Hainan. The bunker, accessed from the sea, is known for harboring submarine construction and repair facilities.

It offers an intriguing snapshot of what is a key home port for many ships and submarines in China’s South Sea Fleet, which is predominately focused on the South China Sea – a venue of growing rivalry between China and the United States. China has shown an increasing determination to assert its sweeping sovereignty claims in those strategic waters, and the U.S. has been flexing its own military muscle in response.

Two tugboats are also visible in an Aug. 18 photo. In an Aug. 19 image, they appear to be pushing what looks to be the same submarine towards a pier.

Capt. Christopher Carlson, a retired officer of the United States Navy Reserve, who examined the image, said the Type…