Rare breed of tame wall lizard found thriving in Kent village

A Kent village has been invaded by a rare species of lizard frequently found on the continent.

Much to the surprise of residents in Cuxton, lots of non-native wall lizards have been spotted in the village.

The agile species, that is usually found in central and southern Europe, could live in small numbers along the county’s coastline but is now getting a home for itself in the Medway Valley.

In its native habitat on the continent, the non-native wall lizard is really a protected species.

The lizards, which could grow up to eight inches, are considered to have been introduced to the united kingdom deliberately by man or by escaping from collectors as far back as the Victorian period.

Since they arrived their populations have continued to thrive due to the warmer climate.

As well as in Kent, the little reptiles have already been seen significantly more than 200 miles away in Sheffield but are more commonly found in the south.

Albert Marshall, 70, saw a trio of the exotic creatures living in his garden in Cuxton, along with native common lizards and slow worms.

Mr Marshall said: ‘I haven’t seen so many lizards. I’m uncertain if it’s the current weather causing it.

‘These don’t seem to be as scared since the native lizards. They do run away though.’

‘One of my neighbours has them aswell so it seems Charles Drive is getting a number of of them.

‘I must admit, I have only noticed them this year plus they don’t bother me.’

The elderly resident was surprised to master the lizards are mostly found on the Kent coast after he shared a post on Facebook.

The species have already been in Folkestone – significantly more than 40 miles from Cuxton – for over 30 years after it is believed they were illegally dumped with a pet shop owner.

Neighbours in Cuxton said they have also seen the species, with one going for water on a spoon when she sees them.

Another village resident said: ‘We have seen it on the steps as much as our path during the hot spell that individuals recently had.

‘Nice to start to see the different varieties of animals now just starting to appear.’

Animal experts debate perhaps the reptile includes a harmful affect the UK’s native species of lizard.

The non-native wall lizard will have an even more rounded snout and eyes higher on the head giving it the looks of a tiny alligator with a vivid green right back and a really long tail.

They can develop to 23cm (nine inches) long with a longer tail to human body ratio and will be seen with black spots, mottling or stripes.