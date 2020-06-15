Rare breed of tame wall lizard found thriving in Kent village

Kent village is ‘invaded’ by rare breed of wall lizard normally only found living in hotter central and southern Europe
- Cuxton in Kent been invaded by species of wall lizards indigenous to the continent
- The small reptiles have been seen on the Kent coastline but never in the village
- Former salesman Albert Marshall, 70, found them living in his right back garden
- Wall lizards certainly are a protected species in their native central and southern Europe
A Kent village has been invaded by a rare species of lizard frequently found on the continent.
Much to the surprise of residents in Cuxton, lots of non-native wall lizards have been spotted in the village.
The agile species, that is usually found in central and southern Europe, could live in small numbers along the county’s coastline but is now getting a home for itself in the Medway Valley.
The lizards are known to live along the Kent coast with several spotted in Cuxton recently
Residents have seen the bright-coloured reptiles in their back gardens for the very first time in Cuxton, Kent
In its native habitat on the continent, the non-native wall lizard is really a protected species.
The lizards, which could grow up to eight inches, are considered to have been introduced to the united kingdom deliberately by man or by escaping from collectors as far back as the Victorian period.
Since they arrived their populations have continued to thrive due to the warmer climate.
As well as in Kent, the little reptiles have already been seen significantly more than 200 miles away in Sheffield but are more commonly found in the south.
Albert Marshall, 70, saw a trio of the exotic creatures living in his garden in Cuxton, along with native common lizards and slow worms.
Mr Marshall said: ‘I haven’t seen so many lizards. I’m uncertain if it’s the current weather causing it.
‘These don’t seem to be as scared since the native lizards. They do run away though.’
‘One of my neighbours has them aswell so it seems Charles Drive is getting a number of of them.
‘I must admit, I have only noticed them this year plus they don’t bother me.’
Retired salesman Albert Marshall (left) has spotted a few in his back garden in Kent
The elderly resident was surprised to master the lizards are mostly found on the Kent coast after he shared a post on Facebook.
The species have already been in Folkestone – significantly more than 40 miles from Cuxton – for over 30 years after it is believed they were illegally dumped with a pet shop owner.
Neighbours in Cuxton said they have also seen the species, with one going for water on a spoon when she sees them.
Another village resident said: ‘We have seen it on the steps as much as our path during the hot spell that individuals recently had.
‘Nice to start to see the different varieties of animals now just starting to appear.’
Animal experts debate perhaps the reptile includes a harmful affect the UK’s native species of lizard.
The non-native wall lizard will have an even more rounded snout and eyes higher on the head giving it the looks of a tiny alligator with a vivid green right back and a really long tail.
They can develop to 23cm (nine inches) long with a longer tail to human body ratio and will be seen with black spots, mottling or stripes.
Wall lizard: Nine-inch reptile familiar to British holidaymakers
How did the wall lizard get its name?
This species of lizard wants to bask in the sunshine, hanging from walls or rock faces which inspired its name.
Where are they from?
Wall lizards are native to southern and central Europe where it’s a protected species
What are their distinctive features?
Wall lizards can develop to eight inches in length, have vivid green backs and could have black spots, mottling or stripes. Their tails make up around two thirds of their length.
Where have wall lizards been seen in the united kingdom?
Several spots in Kent, including Folkestone, are known to have wall lizards. People have reported seeing wall lizards as far as Sheffield, Yorkshire – more than 200 miles far from the Kent coast – but the majority have been recorded in the south of England. Other places include along the cliffs of Dorset, Ventnor on the Isle of Wight and Epsom, Surrey.
What habitat do they live in?
In the UK, the lizards frequently live in man-made habitats such as old brick houses and castles. They will also be found on cliffs.
How did wall lizards get to the united kingdom?
It is believed the protected lizards were originally introduced to the united kingdom deliberately by man or accidentally after escaping from collectors. It is now illegal to import wall lizards.
How could be the non-native wall lizard dissimilar to the indigenous species?
The European wall lizards can run up vertical wall and rocks unlike the indigenous species.
Advertisement