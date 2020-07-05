Rare brain-eating amoeba infection confirmed in Florida, health officials say

“Infections can happen when contaminated water enters the body through the nose,” the health department said.

The amoeba can cause a rare infection of mental performance called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) which destroys brain tissue and is usually fatal.

Once the amoeba enters the nose through contaminated water, health officials say after that it travels to the brain where it causes PAM.

“Infections usually occur when temperatures increase for prolonged periods of time, which results in higher water temperatures and lower water levels,” health officials stated.

The peak season for this amoeba is July, August and September, where it may be found in many warm freshwater lakes, ponds, canals and rivers in the United States. It is more prevalent in southern states.

Health officials did not say where in Hillsborough County the infection was reported or any details about the individual, FOX13 reported.

According to health officials, there have only been 37 reported cases with exposure in Florida since 1962.

Health officials cautioned those that swim and dive usually in Florida’s lakes, rivers and ponds throughout warm temperatures about the possible presence of Naegleria fowleri. Adverse health effects may be prevented by avoiding nasal experience of waters considering that the amoeba enters through nasal passages.

Here are the following recommendations from health officials:

Avoid water-related activities in bodies of warm freshwater, hot springs and thermally polluted water such as for instance water around power plants.

Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high water temperature and low water levels.

Hold the nose shut or use nose clips when taking part in water-related activities in bodies of warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers or hot springs.

Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.

Exposure to the amoeba may also occur when using neti pots to rinse one’s sinuses of cold/allergy-related congestion or conducting religious rituals with plain tap water. Use only boiled and cooled, distilled or sterile water for making sinus rinse solutions for neti pots or performing ritual ablutions.

Anyone who experiences headaches, fever, nausea, disorientation, vomiting, stiff neck, seizures, loss of balance or hallucinations after swimming in warm water should contact their health care provider straight away.

“It is essential to seek medical attention right away, as the disease progresses rapidly after the start of symptoms,” the health department said.