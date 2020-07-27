Rare blue lobster given second chance at life after Red Lobster employee refused to cook him 

Clawde the rare blue lobster is no longer in hot water.

Just 24 hours ago Clawde was in a pinch: he had just been delivered to a Red Lobster restaurant in Ohio.

But luckily for him, one of the restaurant’s employees knew something smelled fishy and recognized Clawde’s rarity.

Now, Clawde is being given a second chance at life in the care of the Akron Zoo.

According to a statement from the Zoo, the Red Lobster employee realized how rare blue American lobsters are after receiving a delivery at the Cuyahoga Falls restaurant.

Blue lobsters occur one in every 2 million. The blue coloration of the shell is the result of a genetic anomaly.

The employee along with others named Clawde after the restaurant chain’s mascot and refused to cook the crustacean.

Zoo officials said they learned of Clawde’s situation after the Red Lobster employee contacted the Monterey Bay Aquarium, who then reached out to Akron Zoo.

‘Our animal care staff was able to quickly spring into action and prepare a new home for him,’ zoo officials said.

The zoo also shared photos of Clawde enjoying his freedom inside his tank.

‘Clawde is now acclimating to his new home here at the Akron Zoo, in a special tank that has been dubbed “Clawde’s Man Cave” by his care team,’ they added.

The lobster now resides in the zoo’s Komodo Kingdom building, which is currently closed to guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

