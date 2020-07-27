Rare blue lobster discovered at Red Lobster gets new home at Akron Zoo

COUPLE DISCOVERS LIVE CATERPILLAR IN THEIR FOOD

Seeing the unique coloring, the workers called Seafood Watch, a preservation program run by Monterey Bay Aquarium inCalifornia Red Lobster is a preservation partner with Seafood Watch.

After being called, Seafood Watch connected to Akron Zoo, which is likewise a preservation partner with the group, to see if it might take in the rare blue lobster Red Lobster employees had actually called Clawde after the dining establishment’s mascot.

The zoo “quickly sprang into action” to make a home for the lobster, Akron Zoo shared on its Facebook page.

“Blue lobsters are very rare, occurring one in every 2 million. The blue coloration of the shell is the result of a genetic anomaly,” the zoo shared.

On Sunday, the zoo had the ability to take in Clawde, who is now settling in a tank that has actually been called “Clawde’s Man Cave” within the Komodo Kingdom structure.

Unfortunately, nevertheless, Clawde is not able to be checked out by outsiders as the Komodo Kingdom is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.