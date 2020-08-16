Rare August Thunderstorm Rocks San Francisco Bay Area; Lightning Strikes Spark Widespread Wildfires – CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF)– A rare August serious storm system rolled through the San Francisco Bay Area early Sunday, loading a mix of dry lightning and high winds that activated wildfires throughout the area.

The National Weather Service on Sunday extended a warning fire alerting for the whole Bay Area up until 11 a.m. Monday early morning.

“Any lightning strikes will likely lead to new fire starts given the current heat wave,” forecasters alerted. “A secondary pulse of moisture and instability arrives later Sunday into early Monday.”

Strong storm cells continued to roll into the San Francisco Bay at 9 a.m. and were lined up off the San Mateo coast.

8:00 AM PDT — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2020

High unwinded PG&E lines, setting off power failures from communities in San Rafael all the method into westernMarin County Utility authorities stated there were countless others throughout the Bay Area.

The significant failures consisted of 15,000 clients in Sonoma County, 8,000 in Marin County, 6,000 in the San Lorenzo/Hayward location and 4,000 in South Bay, in addition to a a great deal of smaller sized failures around the area.

In Santa Clara County, fire authorities stated downed power lines triggered a fire in an unincorporated location on Brush Road near state Highway 17 that began right before 3 a.m. …