Raptors show they’re still title threat

By
Jackson Delong
-

Thefirst two days of the NBA’s restarted season tipped offThursday andFriday, with 2 overtime thrillers highlighting the 2nd night of action.

What didDay 3 have in shop for NBA fans? There were five games on tap, andMiami beat short-handedDenver125-105 in the very first video game of the day.The Nuggets played without 3 beginners and remain in risk of losing control of 3rd location in theWesternConferenceTheOklahomaCityThunder looked after theUtah Jazz (***** ).

.

TheLosAngelesClippers made a franchise-record25 3-pointers in their simple126-103 victory versusNewOrleans

TheIndianaPacers dealt with thePhiladelphia76 ers127-121, and theTorontoRaptors topped theLosAngelesLakers107-92 to top the day.Don’t sleep on theRaptors

Remember, playoff areas and seeding are on the line in the last stretch, no matter just how much it seems like the start of a season.

Updates from throughout the day and the night fromJeffZillgitt,MarkMedina– on the ground atDisney– and the U.S.A. TODAYSports NBA group, consisting of analysis, news and highlights:

POPOVICH:Spurs defend coach for not kneeling during national anthem

EASTERN SNEAK PEEK:Do the Celtics have the talent to beat the Bucks?

Saturday’s essential efficiencies

Toronto guardKyleLowry was the star versus theLakersHe had33 points,14 rebounds and 6 helps and revealed why theRaptors stay a champion competitor even withoutKawhiLeonard

Kyle Lowry drives to the bucket against J.R. Smith.

Indiana’s T.J.Warrenscored a career-high 53 points, …

.
