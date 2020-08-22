Raptors’ Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: NBA: Playoffs-Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors



(Reuters) – Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has actually been called NBA Coach of the Year after assisting the safeguarding champs to another 50-win domestic season, the league stated on Saturday.

Nurse led the Raptors to a 53-19 record in the routine season and set a franchise-record with a. 736 winning portion.

“When you see Nick on the sidelines, that’s who he is as a person,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri stated in a declaration. “Relaxed, but so hard-working. Creative and dynamic.

“Always setting the tone for our group– assaulting our next champion, instead of safeguarding our last.

“That is who Nick is, that is why we believe in him. His journey to this tremendous honour has been a long one – we are so happy to see him recognized this way.”

Nurse, who led the Raptors to the NBA title in his novice season in 2015, got 90 first-place votes from a worldwide panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer ended up second and Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan came 3rd.