Raptors Consider Boycott Following Jacob Blake Shooting

The Toronto Raptors held a group conference to go over how they, as a group, might react to the current cops shooting ofJacob Blake According to ESPN, amongst the possible choices was to boycott Game 1 of their second-round series.

“Ultimately, playing or not playing puts pressure on somebody,” Raptors guard Fred VanVleet stated. The Raps are arranged to line up versus the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday.

“It was hard enough even coming down here to be honest,” C’s guard Jaylen Brown included. “But I think [boycotting is ] something you discuss with your group, for sure.“

Brown states that the Celtics have not discussed boycotting the video game clearly.

Social justice has actually been front and center for NBA gamers in the bubble, that makes the all too familiar violent cops encounter that far more frustrating for basketball gamers attempting to evaluate where and how they factor into making modification.

“We’ve gotta take responsibility as well,” VanVleet stated. “Like, what are we happy to provide us? Do we really 5 a f *** about what’s going on, or is it simply cool to use ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the background, or use a Tee shirts? Like, what does that truly indicate? Is it truly doing anything?“

VanVleet didn’t go over the …