Raptors, Celtics discussing boycotting NBA playoff game in aftermath of Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin

When NBA players decided to play out the rest of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, they made a point to inform the league that they wanted the focal point to remain on social justice, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. Since being at Disney World, players have used their media availability to bring justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in Louisville after police officers issued a no-knock warrant.

The NBA has pledged to donate money to organizations that directly serve Black communities. TV commercials have played during games calling for equality. Players like Patty Mills and Jrue Holiday donated their entire salaries to social justice causes and to serve the Black business community. LeBron James started a voting rights group with other athletes, aimed at combating voter suppression in the Black community.

The focal point has remained on social justice. However, the latest police shooting of an unarmed Black man named Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, has been weighing heavily on the minds of the players and coaches within the NBA bubble. So much so, in fact, that players from the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics are having discussions to potentially boycott Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday. The players met on Tuesday night in their hotel to weigh their options and will do so again on…